Overview of Sexual Function and Dysfunction in Women

Sexual dysfunction in women includes pain during intercourse, involuntary painful contractions (spasms) of the muscles around the vagina (vaginismus), lack of interest in sex (low libido), and problems with arousal or orgasm. For a sexual dysfunction disorder to be diagnosed, these problems must cause distress to the woman.

Sexual problems in women may have physical causes, psychological causes, or often a combination, with each impacting the other.

To diagnose sexual issues, doctors often talk with the woman and, sometimes, her partner; a pelvic examination is often necessary when the woman has pain or problems with orgasm.

Treatment of sexual problems in women varies by cause but may include education about sexual function, medications, pelvic physical therapy, or psychotherapy or sex therapy.

Women commonly have concerns about sexual function. If the problems are severe enough to cause distress, they may be considered sexual dysfunction. Approximately 12% of women in the United States have sexual dysfunction.

Sexual dysfunction can be described and diagnosed in terms of specific problems, such as the following:

Lack of interest in sexual activity and/or difficulty becoming aroused (called sexual interest/arousal disorder)

Involuntary tightening of the muscles around the vagina or pain during sexual activity (called genito-pelvic pain/penetration disorder)

Difficulty reaching orgasm despite normal interest in sexual activity (called female orgasmic disorder)

Substance/medication–induced sexual dysfunction

Other sexual dysfunction (doctors refer to this as "other specified and unspecified sexual dysfunction")

In substance/medication–induced sexual dysfunction, sexual dysfunction is related to initiation, change in dose, or stopping of a substance (including illicit drugs) or medication.

Other sexual dysfunction includes sexual dysfunction that does not fit in the other categories. It includes sexual dysfunction that has no identifiable cause or that does not precisely meet the criteria for a specific sexual dysfunction disorder.

Persistent genital arousal disorder is a rare disorder that can occur in both men and women but does not have specific criteria for diagnosis. Women with persistent genital arousal disorder experience excess physical arousal (indicated by increased blood flow to the genital organs and increased vaginal secretion), but sexual desire is absent. No cause for the arousal is identified, and arousal does not usually resolve after orgasm.

Often, women with sexual dysfunction have features of more than one specific issue. For example, women who have pain during sex or have difficulty becoming aroused usually enjoy sex less and may have difficulty reaching orgasm.

A woman’s sexual response is strongly influenced by her mental health and by the quality of her relationship with her partner. Initial desire typically lessens with age but increases with a new partner at any age.

Normal Sexual Function Sexual function and responses involve mind (thoughts and emotions) and body (including the nervous, circulatory, and hormonal systems). Sexual response includes Desire, also called interest or libido

Arousal

Orgasm

Resolution Desire (libido) Desire is the wish to engage in or continue sexual activity. Sexual interest or desire may be triggered by thoughts, words, sights, smells, or touch. Desire may be obvious at the outset or may build once sexual activity and stimulation begin. For women, sexual desire and arousal are often closely related. Sexual stimulation can trigger excitement and pleasure and physical responses (including increased blood flow to the genital area). Desire for sexual satisfaction builds as sexual activity and intimacy continue. Arousal Arousal has a subjective element—sexual excitement that is felt and thought about. It also has a physical element—an increase in blood flow to the genital area. Blood flow may increase without the woman being aware of it and without her feeling aroused. In women, the increased blood flow causes the clitoris and vaginal walls to swell (a process called engorgement). The increased blood flow also causes vaginal secretions (which provide lubrication) to increase. This reflexive response that causes engorgement and lubrication occurs within seconds of a sexual stimulus. The brain sensing something sexual, not necessarily as erotic or subjectively arousing, triggers this response. During this response, genital tingling and throbbing are more typically reported by younger women. As women age, the genital blood flow from sexual stimuli decreases, but lubrication in response to sexual stimuli may not. Orgasm Orgasm is the peak or climax of sexual excitement. Just before orgasm, muscle tension throughout the body increases. As orgasm begins, the muscles around the vagina contract rhythmically. Women may have several orgasms. Hormones released at orgasm may contribute to the sense of well-being, relaxation, or fatigue that follows (resolution). Resolution Resolution is a sense of well-being and widespread muscular relaxation. Resolution typically follows orgasm. However, resolution can occur slowly after highly arousing sexual activity without orgasm. Some women can respond to additional stimulation almost immediately after resolution.

Causes Many factors cause or contribute to the various types of sexual dysfunction. Traditionally, causes are considered physical or psychological. However, the two types of causes cannot be separated. Psychological factors can cause physical changes in the brain, nerves, hormones, and, eventually, the genital organs. Physical changes can have psychological effects, which, in turn, have more physical effects. Some factors are related more to the situation than to the woman. Also, the cause of sexual dysfunction is often unclear. Psychological factors Depression and anxiety commonly contribute to sexual dysfunction. Sometimes, when the depression is effectively treated, the sexual dysfunction improves also. However, some types of antidepressants (selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors) may also cause sexual dysfunction. Did You Know... Various fears—of letting go, of being rejected, or of losing control—and low self-esteem can contribute to sexual dysfunction. Previous experiences can affect a woman’s psychological and sexual development, causing problems, as in the following: Negative sexual or other experiences, including sexual trauma, may lead to low self-esteem, shame, or guilt.

Emotional, physical, or sexual abuse during childhood or adolescence can teach children to control and hide emotions—a useful defense mechanism. However, women who control and hide emotions may have difficulty expressing sexual feelings.

If women lose a parent or another loved one during childhood, they may have difficulty becoming intimate with a sex partner because they are afraid of a similar loss—sometimes without being aware of it. Various sexual worries can impair sexual function. For example, women may be worried about unwanted consequences of sex (such as pregnancy or a sexually transmitted infections) or about their or their partner’s sexual performance. Factors related to a woman’s current situation (called contextual factors) that may impact sexual function include Self-image: For example, women may have a low sexual self-image if they have a negative body image, urinary incontinence, are having fertility problems or have had surgery to remove a breast, the uterus, or another body part associated with sex.

Relationship: Women may not trust or may have negative feelings about their partner. They may feel less attracted to their partner than earlier in their relationship.

Surroundings: The setting may not be erotic, private, or safe enough for sexual expression.

Culture: Women may come from a culture that restricts sexual expression or activity. Cultures sometimes make women feel ashamed or guilty about sexuality. Women and their partners may come from cultures that view certain sexual practices differently.

Distractions or emotional stress: Family, work, finances, or other things can preoccupy women and thus interfere with sexual arousal. Physical factors Various physical conditions, hormones, medications, and illicit drugs may lead or contribute to sexual dysfunction. Hormonal changes, which may occur with aging or result from a disorder, can interfere. After menopause, changes in the vagina and urinary tract (called genitourinary syndrome of menopause) can affect sexual function. For example, the tissues of the vagina can become thin, dry, and inelastic after menopause because estrogen levels decrease. This condition, called vulvovaginal atrophy (or atrophic vaginitis), can make intercourse painful. Urinary symptoms that can occur at menopause include a compelling need to urinate (urinary urgency) and frequent urinary tract infections. Similar symptoms can also result from removal of both ovaries and hormonal changes that occur after a baby is delivered (postpartum). Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), a type of antidepressant, commonly cause problems with sexual function. These medications may contribute to several types of sexual dysfunction. Alcohol can also cause problems with sexual function. Table What Affects Sexual Function in Women? Table

Diagnosis Interview with the woman and, sometimes, her partner

Pelvic examination A sexual dysfunction disorder is typically diagnosed when symptoms have been present for at least 6 months and cause significant distress. Some women may not be distressed or bothered by decreased or absent sexual desire, interest, arousal, or orgasm. In such cases, a disorder is not diagnosed. Female sexual dysfunction can be characterized by at least one of the following: Pain during sexual activities

Loss of sexual desire

Impaired arousal

Inability to achieve orgasm Diagnosis of sexual dysfunction disorders involves detailed questioning of the woman and, sometimes, her partner. Doctors first ask the woman to describe the problem in her own words. Then doctors ask about the following: Symptoms

Other disorders

Gynecologic and obstetric procedures done

Injuries to the pelvic area

Sexual trauma

Illicit drug use

Relationship with her partner

Sexual function problems in her partner

Mood

Self-esteem

Childhood relationships

Past sexual experiences

Personality traits (such as her ability to trust, tendency to be anxious, and need to feel in control) Doctors do a pelvic examination to look for abnormalities in the external and internal genital organs, including the vulva, vagina, and cervix. Doctors can often identify where pain is coming from. Some women with sexual pain or a history of sexual trauma find it difficult to have a pelvic examination. This can be discussed with the doctor before the examination. Some strategies for making a pelvic examination more tolerable are as follows: A woman and her doctor can discuss the examination before it begins and agree on how to communicate during the examination.

A woman can hold a mirror to be able to see what the doctor sees during the examination and allow the doctor to show her any issues that are detected.

A woman can place her hand on the doctor’s hand to have a greater sense of control during the examination. However, if doctors suspect a sexually transmitted infection or another infection (such as a yeast infection or bacterial vaginosis), they may insert a speculum (instrument) into the vagina to be able to see the vagina and cervix (as done during a Papanicolaou, or Pap, test) and take a sample of fluids from the vagina or cervix and send it to a laboratory to be tested.