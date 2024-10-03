skip to main content
Mashal Khan, MD

Specialities and Expertise

  • Addiction Psychiatry, General Psychiatry

Affiliations

  • Assistant Professor of Clinical Psychiatry
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital
  • Adjunct Professor of Clinical Psychiatry
  • Columbia University Medical Center

Education

  • Medical School: Xi'an Jiaotong University College of Medicine, Shaanxi, China
  • Residency: Maimonides Medical Center, Brooklyn, NY
  • Fellowship: Addiction Psychiatry, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Mount Sinai St. Luke’s West, New York, NY

Certifications

  • American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology - Psychiatry
  • American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology - Addiction Psychiatry

Manual Chapters and Commentaries