Mashal Khan, MD
Specialities and Expertise
- Addiction Psychiatry, General Psychiatry
Affiliations
- Assistant Professor of Clinical Psychiatry
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital
- Adjunct Professor of Clinical Psychiatry
- Columbia University Medical Center
Education
- Medical School: Xi'an Jiaotong University College of Medicine, Shaanxi, China
- Residency: Maimonides Medical Center, Brooklyn, NY
- Fellowship: Addiction Psychiatry, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Mount Sinai St. Luke’s West, New York, NY
Certifications
- American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology - Psychiatry
- American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology - Addiction Psychiatry
Manual Chapters and Commentaries