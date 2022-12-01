Overview of Lung Tumors

Noncancerous lung tumors can be divided into those that occur in the

Trachea or bronchial tubes: Hamartomas (most common noncancerous lung tumors), bronchial cystadenomas, which grow in the main or smaller bronchi, myoblastomas, and papillomas

Lung tissue: Fibromas, hamartomas, leiomyomas, lipomas, neurofibromas, schwannomas, and sclerosing hemangiomas

Noncancerous tumors may be identified based on the types of cells that make up the tumor (such as smooth muscle, fat, or nerve cells). Hamartomas are unique in that they are composed of disorganized bits of mature tissues such as cartilage, fat, and muscle.

Some noncancerous masses in the lungs are caused not by a new growth of lung cells (neoplasm) but rather by inflammation due to an infection or to an immune disease, such as sarcoidosis.

Noncancerous tumors often cause no symptoms other than wheezing, coughing, or shortness of breath, particularly if they press on or block an airway or become large.

Most often, doctors unexpectedly diagnose a noncancerous lung tumor when a chest x-ray or other imaging test is done for another purpose.

Most noncancerous tumors are not treated, but some may need to be removed surgically to prevent the airway from becoming blocked.