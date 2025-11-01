Medical History and Physical Examination for Lung Disorders

During the physical examination, a doctor notes the person's weight and overall appearance. The person's general mood and feeling of well-being, which also may be affected by a lung or airway disorder, are noted.

Assessing skin color is important because a bluish or grayish discoloration (cyanosis) may indicate an inadequate amount of oxygen in the blood. Fingers are examined for clubbing (enlargement and rounding of areas around the tips of the fingers).

Finger Clubbing Image © Springer Science+Business Media

A doctor inspects the chest to determine whether there are abnormalities in the shape of the chest, for example a barrel-shaped chest, pigeon chest (pectus carinatum), sunken or "funnel" chest (pectus excavatum). A doctor observes the breathing rate and how much work the person is doing to breathe, and what position is most comfortable to the person for breathing.

Pectus Excavatum and Pectus Carinatum Image DR P. MARAZZI / SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Using a stethoscope, a doctor listens to the breath sounds to determine whether airflow is normal or obstructed, whether the lungs contain fluid, or whether there are any abnormal lung sounds.

By tapping (percussing) the chest and/or by feeling how vibrations resulting from speaking are transmitted to the chest wall, a doctor can often determine whether the lungs are filled with air or collapsed and whether the space around the lungs contains fluid.

In addition to examination of the chest, a complete physical examination may be needed, because disorders of the lungs may affect other parts of the body. Additionally, some symptoms that seem to suggest a lung disorder may be due to a problem elsewhere in the body. For example, shortness of breath might reflect an abnormality of the kidneys or heart.

A doctor may ask a person to walk around or climb a flight of stairs to see if either activity causes shortness of breath. These activities may be done while measuring pulse oximetry, which is a way to quantify the amount of oxygen in the blood. Use of pulse oximetry can allow the doctor to determine if the level of oxygen in the blood is low or if it decreases during exertion.