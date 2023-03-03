Blockage of the Renal Arteries

Preventing or dissolving blood clots

Sometimes surgery or opening the blockage with a catheter

Treatment is aimed at preventing further deterioration of blood flow and restoring blood flow that has been blocked. In the case of blood clots, the usual treatment is with anticoagulant drugs (see Drugs and Blood Clots). These drugs are given first intravenously and then by mouth for longer periods of time, sometimes for several months or longer. Anticoagulants prevent the initial clot from enlarging and additional clots from forming. Drugs that dissolve clots (fibrinolytics, or thrombolytics—see Drugs and Blood Clots) may be more effective than anticoagulants. However, fibrinolytic drugs improve kidney function only when the artery is not completely blocked or when clots can be dissolved quickly. After 30 to 60 minutes of complete blockage, permanent damage is likely. Fibrinolytic drugs can be helpful only if given within 3 hours.

Surgery is sometimes done to open an artery blocked by a clot, but this treatment has a greater risk of complications and death and does not improve kidney function more than anticoagulant or fibrinolytic drugs alone. Drug treatment is almost always preferred to surgery. However, when the cause is injury, the artery must be surgically repaired.

To relieve a blockage caused by atherosclerosis or fibromuscular dysplasia of a renal artery, doctors may do angioplasty. In angioplasty, doctors thread a catheter with a balloon at the end through the femoral artery in the groin to the renal artery. The balloon is then inflated to force open the obstructed area. This procedure is called percutaneous transluminal angioplasty. When doctors do this procedure, they may place a short hollow tube (stent) in the artery to prevent the blockage from occurring again. When angioplasty is unsuccessful, surgery may be considered to remove or bypass a blockage caused by atherosclerosis or fibromuscular dysplasia.

Although kidney function may improve with treatment, it usually is not restored completely. The outlook is poor when the artery is blocked by clots that have formed in other parts of the body (such as the heart). Clots from that source are likely to travel to other parts of the body (such as the brain or intestine) and cause problems there.

The Renal Arteries 3D Model