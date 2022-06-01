Venomous snakes in the United States include pit vipers (rattlesnakes, copperheads, and cottonmouths) and coral snakes.

Severe envenomation can cause damage to the bitten extremity, bleeding, and vital organ damage.

Venom antidote is given for serious bites.

Bites from nonpoisonous snakes rarely cause any serious problems. About 25 species of venomous snakes are native to the United States. The venomous snakes include pit vipers (rattlesnakes, copperheads, and cottonmouths) and coral snakes. Animals that inject harmful toxins by biting or stinging are called venomous, while the term poisonous refers to exposure to toxins by eating the animal.

Of the roughly 45,000 snakebites that occur in the United States each year, fewer than 8,000 are from venomous snakes, and about 6 people die. Fatal snakebites are much more common outside the United States.

In about 25% of all pit viper bites, venom is not injected. Most deaths occur in children, older people, and people who are untreated or treated too late or inappropriately. Rattlesnakes account for about 70% of venomous snakebites in the United States and for almost all of the deaths. Copperheads and, to a lesser extent, cottonmouths account for most other venomous snakebites. Coral snakebites and bites from imported snakes are much less common.

The venom of rattlesnakes and other pit vipers damages tissue around the bite. Venom may cause changes in blood cells, prevent blood from clotting, and damage blood vessels, causing them to leak. These changes can lead to internal bleeding and to heart, respiratory, and kidney failure.

Snake Images Timber Rattlesnake Image courtesy of Edward J. Wozniak, DVM, PhD, via the Public Health Image Library of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Southern Copperhead Image courtesy of CDC/James Gathany via the Public Health Image Library of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Eastern Cottonmouth Image courtesy of CDC/James Gathany via the Public Health Image Library of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Coral Snake Photo courtesy of Mike Cardwell (Victorville, CA). Timber Rattlesnake Image courtesy of Edward J. Wozniak, DVM, PhD, via the Public Health Image Library of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Southern Copperhead Image courtesy of CDC/James Gathany via the Public Health Image Library of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Eastern Cottonmouth Image courtesy of CDC/James Gathany via the Public Health Image Library of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Coral Snake Photo courtesy of Mike Cardwell (Victorville, CA).

The venom of coral snakes affects nervous system activity but causes little damage to tissue around the bite. Most bites occur on the hand or foot.

Symptoms of Snakebites The symptoms of snake venom poisoning vary widely, depending on the following: The size and species of snake

The amount and toxicity of the venom injected (related to the size and species of snake)

The bite’s location (the farther away from the head and trunk, the less dangerous)

The person’s age (very old and very young people are at higher risk)

The person’s underlying medical problems Pit vipers Bites by most pit vipers rapidly cause pain. Not all bites inject venom, but if the wound oozes, venom was probably injected. Redness and swelling usually follow within 30 to 60 minutes and can affect the entire leg or arm within several hours. Moderate or severe pit viper poisoning commonly causes bruising of the skin 3 to 6 hours after the bite. The skin around the bite appears tight and discolored. Blisters, often filled with blood, may form in the bite area. Without treatment, tissue around the bite may be destroyed. Other symptoms include fever, chills, general weakness, faintness, sweating, anxiety, confusion, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Some of these symptoms may be caused by terror rather than venom. The gums may bleed, and blood may appear in the person’s vomit, stools, and urine. Breathing difficulties can occur, particularly after Mojave rattlesnake bites. Some people may have chest pain. Hours later, people may have a headache, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, and a dry mouth. Snakebite Wound Image Photo courtesy of Thomas Arnold, MD. People bitten by a rattlesnake may experience tingling and numbness in the fingers or toes or around the mouth and a metallic or rubbery taste in the mouth. Coral snakes Coral snakebites usually cause little or no immediate pain and swelling. More severe symptoms may take several hours to develop. The area around the bite may tingle, and nearby muscles may become weak. Muscle incoordination and severe general weakness may follow. Other symptoms may include double vision, blurred vision, confusion, drowsiness, increased saliva production, and speech and swallowing difficulties. Breathing problems, which may be extreme, may develop. Is That a Pit Viper?

Diagnosis of Snakebites A doctor's evaluation

Hospitalization for observation for bites with envenomation Emergency medical personnel must try to determine whether the snake was venomous, what species it was, and whether venom was injected. The bite marks sometimes suggest whether the snake was venomous. The fangs of a venomous snake usually produce one or two large punctures, whereas the teeth of nonvenomous snakes usually leave multiple small rows of scratches. Without a detailed description of the snake, doctors may have difficulty determining the particular species that caused the bite. Envenomation is recognized by the development of characteristic symptoms. People who are bitten by a venomous snake are generally kept in the hospital for observation for 6 to 8 hours to see if any symptoms develop. Doctors do various tests to assess the effects of the venom.