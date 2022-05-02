Plant and Shrub Poisoning

Castor beans contain ricin, an extremely potent poison. Ricin has been used in assassination attempts and as a mass-casualty weapon. Castor bean seeds have a very tough shell so the bean must be chewed to release the poison.

Jequirity beans contain abrin, a related and even more potent toxin than ricin. The beans can be fatal if swallowed. Children can die after chewing only one bean.

Poisoning from castor beans or jequirity beans may cause severe vomiting and diarrhea (often bloody) after a delayed period. People later become delirious and have seizures. They may become comatose and die.

Doctors sometimes try to flush the beans out of the stomach and intestines before they are absorbed. There is no antidote but doctors give people fluids by vein (intravenous) and other care to treat their symptoms.