Kidney transplantation is the removal of a healthy kidney from a living or recently deceased person and then its transfer into a person with end-stage kidney failure.

For people of all ages who have irreversible kidney failure, kidney transplantation is a lifesaving alternative to dialysis. Kidney transplantation is the most common type of organ transplantation procedure.

Kidney transplantation is indicated when people have

Advanced, irreversible kidney failure

People in their 70s and sometimes 80s may qualify for transplants if the following apply:

They are healthy in other respects, can function independently, and have good social support.

They are expected to live a reasonably long time.

Transplantation is likely to substantially improve their ability to function and their quality of life beyond simply freeing them from dialysis.

People who also have type 1 diabetes may be candidates for simultaneous pancreas-kidney or pancreas-after-kidney transplantation.

Both donors and recipients undergo pretransplantation screening. This screening is done to be sure that the organ is healthy enough for transplantation and the recipient does not have any medical conditions that would prohibit transplantation.

Kidney transplantation is not done (is contraindicated) if people have certain disorders, such as a severe heart disorder or cancer. Some disorders that previously meant kidney transplantation could not be done (absolute contraindications) are now considered relative contraindications (meaning that transplantation may be possible with special precautions) because there are drugs to control them. For example, special precautions are carried out when people have poorly controlled diabetes (which can result in kidney failure) or certain viral infections (such as advanced hepatitis C) that may be made worse by taking the drugs required to prevent rejection after transplantation. These drugs inhibit the immune system and thus make it less able to defend the body against infection.

One year after transplantation, about 95% of kidney recipients are alive. The percentage of transplanted kidneys still functioning is

For kidneys from living donors: About 95%

For kidneys from deceased donors: About 90%

Each year thereafter, about 3 to 5% of kidneys from living donors and about 5 to 8% of those from deceased donors stop functioning. Transplanted kidneys sometimes function for more than 30 years.

People with successful kidney transplants can usually lead normal, active lives.

Donors More than one half of transplanted kidneys come from previously healthy, deceased donors. About one third of these kidneys are damaged but are used because the demand is so great. The rest of transplanted kidneys come from living donors. Donation from a living donor is possible because the donor can live with one healthy kidney.

Procedure for Kidney Transplantation The kidneys are removed from the donor, usually using thin instruments and a small video camera inserted through several tiny incisions (laparoscopic surgery). Occasionally, a larger incision (open surgery) is required. After removal, the kidney is cooled and transported quickly to a medical center for transplantation to a person who has a compatible blood and tissue type and who does not make antibodies to the tissues of the donor. Kidney transplantation is a major operation. The person receiving the kidney is usually on dialysis in the months or years before the transplant procedure. The donated kidney is placed in the pelvis through an incision and is attached to the recipient’s blood vessels and bladder. Usually, the nonfunctioning kidneys are left in place. Occasionally, they are removed because infection develops and does not resolve. Kidney Transplant Hide Details The donated kidney is placed in the pelvis through an incision and is attached to the recipient’s blood vessels and bladder. Usually, the nonfunctioning kidneys are left in place. Drugs to inhibit the immune system (immunosuppressants), including corticosteroids, are started the day of transplantation. These drugs can help reduce the risk that the recipient will reject the transplanted kidney.