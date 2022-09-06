Sudden Cardiac Death in Athletes

In young athletes, most sudden cardiac death occurs in people who have no abnormality of the heart structure. When there is an abnormality of heart structure, the most common one is abnormal thickening of the heart muscle (hypertrophic cardiomyopathy).

Other heart disorders that are present from birth, such as long QT syndrome or Brugada syndrome, cause abnormal heart rhythms and may also cause sudden death in young athletes.

Less commonly, undetected heart enlargement (dilated cardiomyopathy) may be present in a young person who has no symptoms, and the person may die suddenly during or after vigorous exercise. Inflammation of the heart muscle, usually due to a viral infection (myocarditis), can cause heart enlargement and abnormal rhythms, such as ventricular tachycardia, leading to sudden cardiac death.

Abnormalities of the coronary arteries (coronary artery disease), especially when one of the arteries takes an abnormal path through, rather than on top of, the heart muscle, may also cause sudden death in athletes when the compression cuts off blood flow to the heart during exercise.

Young athletes with inherited conditions, such as Marfan syndrome, that cause weakness in the wall of the aorta (the major artery leading from the heart) may develop a tear (aortic dissection) or a bulge (aortic aneurysm) that can rupture and lead to massive bleeding and sudden death.

Rarely, young, thin athletes may also have sudden heart rhythm disturbances if they experience a strong blow to the area directly over the heart (commotio cordis) even when they have no heart disorder. The blow often involves a fast-moving projectile such as a baseball, hockey puck, or lacrosse ball or impact with another player.