Cardiac Arrest and CPR

The crucial steps that should be done to maximize a person's chance of survival are called the cardiac arrest chain of survival. The survival chain begins with bystander recognition of cardiac arrest and continues through calling for emergency services, providing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and defibrillation when available, and giving high-quality post-arrest care in a hospital. Without successful accomplishment of each of these steps, it is unlikely that a person will survive.

Recognition and treatment of cardiac arrest should ideally occur at virtually the same time. A rescuer who finds someone unconscious should first determine if the person is unresponsive by shaking the person and loudly asking, "Are you okay?" If there is no response, the rescuer should turn the person's body face up and look to determine whether breathing has also stopped or is not normal.

If the person does not respond to stimulation and is not breathing or is breathing abnormally (for example, gasping), emergency resuscitation with CPR is begun and the local emergency medical service is called (in the United States, calling 911). Rescuers should not try to check for a pulse but should start CPR as soon as possible because the risk of doing chest compressions on a person not in cardiac arrest is much lower than the risk of not doing chest compressions when needed.

CPR should be started immediately by one rescuer, while a second rescuer contacts emergency services and retrieves an automated external defibrillator (AED) if available. CPR should not be delayed while the AED is retrieved, and the AED may be used as soon as it is available. Some emergency services dispatchers provide telephone instructions to help direct care, including giving instruction in how to do compression-only CPR.

An AED can rapidly determine whether the person has an abnormal heart rhythm that can be treated by an electric shock (called defibrillation). If the AED detects an abnormal rhythm that could be corrected, it delivers a shock, which may start the heart beating again. AEDs are easy to use and are available in many public gathering places. Written instructions for use are available on each AED and should be followed. Most modern AEDs also provide voice prompts on how to use the AED. The American Red Cross, American Heart Association, and several other organizations provide training on CPR and the use of AEDs.

Out-of-Hospital Chain of Survival

Automated External Defibrillator: Jump-Starting the Heart

Skill in CPR is best obtained through a training course, such as one offered by the American Red Cross or the American Heart Association. In addition, taking periodic refresher courses can help because procedures may change over time.

There are two CPR methods:

Compressions-only or hands-only CPR (done by rescuers untrained in—or reluctant to do—rescue breaths)

Standard CPR (done by rescuers trained to provide chest compressions and rescue breaths)

Studies have shown that compressions-only CPR is as effective as standard CPR for adolescents and adults in the first few minutes of cardiac arrest. Standard CPR may be more effective for children and infants, and for people whose cardiac arrest is due to respiratory causes, but only if the rescuer has been trained.