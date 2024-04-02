Autoimmune hemolytic anemia is a group of disorders characterized by a malfunction of the immune system, resulting in the production of autoantibodies that attack red blood cells as if they were substances foreign to the body.

Some people have no symptoms, and other people are tired, short of breath, and pale and may have jaundice or an enlarged spleen.

Blood tests are used to detect anemia and determine the cause of the autoimmune reaction.

Treatment is corticosteroids or other medications that suppress the immune system and sometimes, splenectomy (surgical removal of the spleen).

(See also Overview of Anemia.)

Autoimmune hemolytic anemia is an uncommon group of disorders that can occur at any age. About half of the time, the cause of autoimmune hemolytic anemia cannot be determined (idiopathic autoimmune hemolytic anemia). Autoimmune hemolytic anemia can also be caused by or occur with another disorder, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (lupus) or a lymphoma, and it can be due to the use of certain medications, such as penicillin.

Destruction of red blood cells by autoantibodies (antibodies that mistakenly attack a body's own cells) may occur suddenly, or it may occur gradually. If caused by a virus or medication, the destruction may stop after a period of time. In other people, red blood cell destruction persists and becomes chronic. There are 2 main types of autoimmune hemolytic anemia:

Warm antibody hemolytic anemia: The autoantibodies attach to and destroy red blood cells at normal body temperature.

Cold antibody hemolytic anemia (cold agglutinin disease): The autoantibodies become most active and attack red blood cells at temperatures below normal body temperature.

Paroxysmal cold hemoglobinuria (Donath-Landsteiner syndrome) is a rare type of cold antibody hemolytic anemia. Destruction of red blood cells results from exposure to cold. Red blood cells may be destroyed even when cold exposure is limited to a small area of the body, such as when the person drinks cold water or washes hands in cold water. An antibody binds to red blood cells at low temperatures and causes destruction of red blood cells within arteries and veins after warming. It occurs most often after a viral illness or in otherwise healthy people, although it occurs in some people with syphilis. The severity and rapidity of development of the anemia varies.

Symptoms of Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Some people with autoimmune hemolytic anemia may have no symptoms, especially when the destruction of red blood cells is mild and develops gradually. Others have symptoms similar to those that occur with other types of anemia (such as fatigue, weakness, and paleness), especially when the destruction is more severe or rapid. Symptoms of severe or rapid destruction of red blood cells may include jaundice (yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes), fever, chest pain, fainting, symptoms of heart failure (eg, shortness of breath), and even death. When destruction persists for a few months or longer, the spleen may enlarge, resulting in a sense of abdominal fullness and, occasionally, discomfort. In people with cold antibody hemolytic anemia, the hands and feet may appear bluish or grayish, develop ulcers, and become painful. When the cause of autoimmune hemolytic anemia is another disorder, symptoms of the underlying disorder, such as swollen and tender lymph nodes or fever, may dominate. People with paroxysmal cold hemoglobinuria may have severe pain in the back and legs, headache, vomiting, and diarrhea. The urine may be dark brown.

Diagnosis of Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Blood tests Once blood tests show a person has anemia, doctors look for the cause. Doctors suspect increased destruction of red blood cells when a blood test shows an increase in the number of red blood cells that are immature (reticulocytes) or there is evidence of blood cell destruction on a blood smear (a test in which a drop of blood is spread on a slide and examined under a microscope). Alternatively, a blood test may show an increased amount of a substance called bilirubin produced by the destruction of red blood cells and a decreased amount of a protein called haptoglobin, which binds the hemoglobin released from the destroyed red cells. Lab Test Haptoglobin (HP) Test Autoimmune hemolytic anemia is confirmed when blood tests detect increased amounts of certain antibodies, attached to red blood cells (direct antiglobulin or direct Coombs test) or in the liquid portion of the blood (indirect antiglobulin or indirect Coombs test). Other tests sometimes help determine the cause of the autoimmune reaction that is destroying red blood cells.