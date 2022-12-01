Frostbite is a cold injury in which an area of the body is frozen.

Extreme cold may freeze tissues, destroying them and sometimes the surrounding tissues.

The area may be numb, white, swollen, blistered, or black and leathery.

The area is rewarmed in warm water as soon as possible.

Most areas heal over time, but sometimes surgery is required to remove dead tissue.

The damage caused by frostbite results from a combination of factors. Freezing kills some cells, but others survive. Because cold causes blood vessels to narrow, tissue that is near the frozen area but not itself frozen may be damaged as a result of the decreased blood flow. Sometimes cold also causes clots to form in small blood vessels in this tissue. These clots may limit blood flow so much that the tissue dies. When blood flow returns to the affected area, the damaged tissues release a number of chemical substances that promote inflammation. Inflammation worsens the damage caused by the cold. In addition, toxic substances are released into the bloodstream as frozen tissue is warmed.

Exposure to below-freezing temperatures puts any part of the body at risk of frostbite. The risk of frostbite damage depends on how cold it is and how long the part was exposed. People at greatest risk of developing frostbite are those who have poor circulation because of diabetes or arteriosclerosis, blood vessel spasm (which may be caused by smoking, some neurologic disorders, or certain drugs), or constriction of blood flow by gloves or boots that are too tight. Exposed hands and feet and an exposed face and ears are most vulnerable. Contact with wetness or metal accelerates freezing and is particularly dangerous.

Symptoms of Frostbite Symptoms of frostbite vary with the depth and amount of tissue frozen. Shallow frostbite results in a numb white patch of skin that peels after warming. Slightly deeper frostbite causes blisters and swelling of the affected area. Deeper freezing causes the extremity to feel numb, cold, and hard. The area is pale and cold. Blisters often appear. Blisters filled with clear fluid indicate milder damage than do blisters filled with blood-stained fluid. Frostbite of the Foot Severe Frostbite of the Hands Dead Tissue Caused by Frostbite Dead tissue may cause the extremity to become gray and soft (wet gangrene). If wet gangrene develops, in many cases the extremity must be amputated. More frequently, the area of dead tissue becomes black and leathery (dry gangrene).

Diagnosis of Frostbite A health care provider's examination

A history of exposure to cold Frostbite is diagnosed by its typical appearance and occurrence after significant exposure to cold. Sometimes frostbite appears the same as nonfreezing injuries for the first few days. After a period of time, frostbitten tissue develops characteristics that differentiate it from nonfreezing tissue injuries.