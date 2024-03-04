Thoracic Outlet Syndromes (TOS)

Thoracic outlet syndromes are a group of disorders caused by pressure on nerves, arteries, or large veins as they pass between the neck and chest. When pressure is put on the nerves, pain and pins-and-needles sensations (paresthesias) occur in the hand, neck, shoulder, and arm. When pressure is put on arteries, the arms become pale and cool. When pressure is put on veins, the arms swell, and the overlying skin may look bluish.

Nerves and blood vessels may be squeezed as they go through the tight passageway from the neck to the chest.

Pain and a pins-and-needles sensation may begin in the neck and shoulder, then extend down the arm.

Various diagnostic tests are done to look for possible causes, but no test can confirm the diagnosis.

Physical therapy, exercise, and pain relievers usually help relieve symptoms, but sometimes surgery is needed.

(See also Overview of the Peripheral Nervous System.)

The thoracic outlet is the passageway between the neck and the chest for major blood vessels and for many nerves as they pass into the arm. Because this passageway is very crowded, blood vessels or nerves to the arm may be squeezed between structures (such as a rib, the collarbone, or an overlying muscle), resulting in problems. Nonetheless, the exact cause of thoracic outlet disorders is often unclear.

Very rarely, the cause is a clear-cut anatomic abnormality, such as the following:

An extra little rib in the neck (cervical rib) that puts pressure on an artery

An abnormal rib in the chest

A badly healed fracture of the collarbone

Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Image

Thoracic outlet syndromes are more common among women and usually develop between the ages of 35 and 55.

Symptoms of Thoracic Outlet Syndromes If pressure is put on the nerves, thoracic outlet syndrome causes pain and pins-and-needles sensations that usually begin in the neck or shoulder, then spread along the inner surface of the arm into the hand. If pressure is put on one of the subclavian arteries (located under the collarbone), blood flow to the arm is decreased, and it becomes pale and cool. If pressure is put on the veins, the hand, arm, and shoulder on the affected side may swell, or the overlying skin may look bluish (a condition called cyanosis) because blood flow is impaired. Rarely, the pressure is severe enough to cause Raynaud syndrome, in which the fingers become pale or blue and often numb when exposed to cold.

Diagnosis of Thoracic Outlet Syndromes A doctor's evaluation

Usually nerve conduction studies and electromyography

Usually magnetic resonance imaging

X-ray of the neck

Sometimes angiography Doctors base the diagnosis of a thoracic outlet syndrome on symptoms and results of a physical examination and several diagnostic tests. However, none of these tests can definitively confirm or rule out the diagnosis of thoracic outlet syndrome. The following tests are usually done: Nerve conduction studies and electromyography may detect abnormalities characteristic of thoracic outlet syndrome.

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is done to look for anatomic abnormalities. Through a stethoscope placed on the collar bone or near the top of the armpit, doctors may hear sounds indicating abnormal blood flow (bruits) in an artery that is being squeezed by nearby structures. Or doctors may take an x-ray of the neck to look for an extra rib in the part of the spine that runs through the neck. Angiography of the arteries in the arm (brachial arteries) may be done to detect abnormal blood flow. In this test, x-rays are taken after a substance that is visible on x-rays (radiopaque contrast agent) is injected into the bloodstream.