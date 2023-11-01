Overview of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)

In inflammatory bowel diseases, the intestine (bowel) becomes inflamed, often causing recurring abdominal pain and diarrhea.

The 2 primary types of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) are

These 2 diseases have many similarities and sometimes are difficult to distinguish from each other. However, there are several differences. For example, Crohn disease can affect almost any part of the digestive tract, whereas ulcerative colitis almost always affects only the large intestine.

The cause of IBD is not known, but evidence suggests that normal intestinal bacteria inappropriately trigger an immune reaction in people with a genetic predisposition.

IBD affects people of all ages but usually begins before age 30, typically from age 14 to 24. A few people have their first attack between the ages of 50 and 70.

IBD is most common among people of Northern European and Anglo-Saxon descent. It is 2 to 4 times more common among people of Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry (those from Central or Eastern Europe) than non-Jewish White people from the same region. Both sexes are equally affected. First-degree relatives (mother, father, sister, or brother) of people with IBD have a 4- to 20-fold increased risk of developing IBD. The tendency to run in families is much higher in Crohn disease than ulcerative colitis.

Symptoms of Inflammatory Bowel Disease The symptoms of IBD vary depending on which part of the intestine is affected and whether the person has Crohn disease or ulcerative colitis. People with Crohn disease usually have chronic diarrhea and abdominal pain. People with ulcerative colitis usually have intermittent episodes of abdominal pain and bloody diarrhea. In both diseases, people with longstanding diarrhea may lose weight and become undernourished. Sometimes IBD can affect other parts of the body such as the joints, eyes, mouth, liver, gallbladder, and skin. IBD also increases the risk of cancer in areas of the intestine that are affected. Did You Know...

Diagnosis of Inflammatory Bowel Disease Stool and blood tests

Endoscopy with tissue biopsy To make a diagnosis of IBD, a doctor must first exclude other possible causes of inflammation. For example, infection with parasites or bacteria may cause inflammation. Therefore, the doctor does several tests. Stool samples are analyzed for evidence of a bacterial or parasitic infection (acquired during travel, for example), including a type of bacterial infection (Clostridioides difficile infection [formerly Clostridium difficile]) that can result from antibiotic use. Tests may also be done to detect sexually transmitted infections of the rectum, such as gonorrhea, herpesvirus infection, and chlamydial infection. Tissue samples may be taken from the lining of the digestive tract during endoscopy (an examination of the digestive tract using a viewing tube) and examined microscopically for evidence of other causes of inflammation of the colon (colitis) or inflammation of the last part of the small intestine (ileum). This removal and examination of tissue is called a biopsy. Doctors also consider other disorders that cause similar abdominal symptoms such as irritable bowel syndrome, ischemic colitis (which occurs more often in people older than 50), malabsorption syndromes, including celiac disease, and certain gynecologic disorders in women. The doctor may do imaging studies, such as x-rays, computed tomography (CT), or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of the abdomen to rule out other disorders. The doctor may do video capsule endoscopy to evaluate the intestines of people who have symptoms that suggest Crohn disease.