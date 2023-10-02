Before exposure to strong direct sunlight, a person should apply a sunscreen, which is a cream or lotion containing chemicals that protect the skin by filtering out UV light. Older sunscreens tended to filter only UVB light, but most newer sunscreens effectively filter UVA light as well.

Sunscreens are available in a wide variety of formulations, including creams, lotions, gels, foams, sprays, powders, and sticks. Self-tanning products do not provide significant protection from UV exposure.

Chemical sunscreens contain several substances that absorb UV radiation. Ingredients that absorb UVB radiation include cinnamates, salicylates, and para-aminobenzoic acid (PABA) derivatives. Benzophenones block UVA and UVB light. Avobenzone and ecamsule filter in the UVA range and may be added to provide further UVA protection.

Barrier or mineral sunscreens

All chemical sunscreen ingredients are thought to be absorbed by the body to some degree. Although most ingredients cause minimal side effects, some do have potential risks, and others are currently being studied. Traditional barrier sunscreens have relatively large mineral particles that are not absorbed by the body and are currently considered safe. Newer formulations of mineral sunscreens are made with extremely small particles (nanoparticles) that may be absorbed by the body. Although these nanoparticles are thought to be safe, they are still being studied. People concerned about the effects of absorbed nanoparticles may prefer to use so-called "non-nano" mineral sunscreens.

In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rates sunscreens by their sun protection factor (SPF) number—the higher the SPF number, the greater the protection. Sunscreens rated between 2 and 14 provide minimal protection, those rated between 15 and 29 provide good protection, and those rated 30 and above provide maximum protection. Products that protect against sunburn and photoaging, and also reduce the risk of skin cancer, are labeled broad spectrum and have an SPF of 15 (or higher). The SPF, however, only quantifies the protection against UVB light exposure. There is no scale for UVA light protection.

For the best protection, people should use a broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen with an SPF rating of 30 or higher. One ounce (about 30 milliliters) should be used to cover the entire body surface of an average-sized person.

Sunscreens can fail if not enough of the product is applied, if the product is applied too late (sunscreens should optimally be applied 30 minutes before exposure to the sun), and if the product is not reapplied after swimming or sweating (even sunscreens labeled as water-resistant) or every 2 hours during sun exposure. Most people apply less than half the recommended amount of sunscreen.

Did You Know...

Sometimes sunscreens cause allergic reactions. People may react to the sunscreen after applying it or after applying it and then going in the sun (called a photoallergic reaction). Some dermatologists can do tests to diagnose such photosensitivity reactions if the reason for the reaction is unclear.