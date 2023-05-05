Preventive Health Care Visits in Adolescents

A blood cholesterol level test should be done for all children between 9 and 11 years of age and again between 17 and 21 years of age. More frequent testing may be recommended for young children and adolescents with obesity or those with a family history of high cholesterol or heart disease.

Adolescents are screened for tuberculosis (TB) risk factors with a questionnaire at all well-child visits. Risk factors include exposure to TB, being born in or having traveled to areas of the world where TB is common (countries other than the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand and Western and North European countries), having a family member who has TB, and having parents or close contacts who are recent immigrants from an area where TB is common or who have recently been in jail. Those with risk factors then usually have tuberculosis screening tests done.

Once adolescents are sexually active, doctors may screen them every year for common sexually transmitted infections (STIs), such as gonorrhea and chlamydia. Screening is done using samples of urine or samples taken from the rectum, urethra, cervix, or throat.

Doctors may screen an adolescent for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection at least once between the ages of 15 years and 18 years. HIV screening should be done every year for adolescents who are sexually active, have another STI, or use or have used injection drugs. Screening is done with a sample of blood.

Doctors generally begin screening women for cervical cancer at age 21 years. Screening is done with samples of cells taken from the cervix (Pap test).

All people should be routinely screened for hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection at least once between the ages of 18 and 79. People at increased risk of HCV infection, including those who have used or who currently use injection drugs, should be tested for HCV infection and reassessed every year. Screening is done with a sample of blood.

Most of a routine health care visit involves a psychosocial screening interview and counseling. The screening interview includes questions regarding the home environment, academic achievement and goals, activities and hobbies, engagement in risk-taking behaviors, mental health, and emotional health. Counseling usually revolves around physical and psychosocial development, healthy lifestyles, and injury prevention.