Chlamydial Infections

C. trachomatis can cause infections in many organs of the body such the urethra, cervix, and rectum. It is primarily spread sexually and can also be transmitted from pregnant women to their infants. (See also Chlamydial and Other Nongonococcal Infections.)

C. trachomatis is the most common bacterial cause of sexually transmitted infection (STI) in the United States. STIs are infections that are passed from person to person through sexual contact.

When spread through sexual contact, C. trachomatis can cause the following infections:

A pregnant woman who is infected with C. trachomatis can transmit the infection to her baby during childbirth, which can cause an eye infection (conjunctivitis) or lung infection (pneumonia) in the newborn. To prevent these infections in newborns, universal prenatal screening and treatment of pregnant women is done. These measures have greatly reduced the incidence of newborn conjunctivitis and pneumonia in the United States.

Certain strains of C. trachomatis cause an eye infection called trachoma. Trachoma is a prolonged infection of the conjunctiva (the thin membrane lining the surface of the eye and inside of the lids) and is the leading preventable cause of blindness in the world, especially in sub-Saharan Africa. Trachoma is very rare in the United States. The disorder occurs mainly in children, particularly those between the ages of 3 and 6. People become infected when they come into contact with discharge from the eyes or nose of an infected person, for example, through contact with contaminated hands, clothing, or towels. Also, insects can spread the disease.