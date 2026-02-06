Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

Chemotherapy

Stem cell transplantation

Treatment of AML is aimed at bringing about prompt remission—the destruction of the vast majority of leukemia cells. However, treatment often makes people sicker before they get better.

Treatment suppresses bone marrow activity, resulting in very few white blood cells, particularly neutrophils. Having too few neutrophils makes infection likely. Treatment also disrupts the mucous membranes (such as the lining of the mouth), which makes it easier for bacteria to enter the body. Meticulous care is taken to prevent infections, and infections that occur must be promptly treated. Red blood cell and platelet transfusions are also needed.

Induction chemotherapy is the first phase of AML treatment. Chemotherapy medications generally include cytarabine for 7 days given by a continuous infusion and daunorubicin (or idarubicin ) given intravenously for 3 days. Other medications that may be given include midostaurin or gemtuzumab ozogamicin. In older adults or those with several medical problems, other medications such as decitabine, azacitidine, venetoclax, or glasdegib may be used.

Consolidation chemotherapy is given once AML is in remission. People usually receive several courses of additional chemotherapy beginning a few weeks after the initial treatment to help ensure that as many leukemia cells as possible are destroyed.

Allogeneic stem cell transplantation ("allogeneic" means the stem cells are from another person) is done after induction and consolidation in some people at risk of relapse. But transplantation can be done only if stem cells can be obtained from a person who has a compatible tissue type (human leukocyte antigen [HLA]–matched). The donor is usually a sibling, but cells from matched, unrelated donors (or occasionally partially matched cells from family members or unrelated donors, as well as umbilical stem cells) are sometimes used.

Unlike in acute lymphocytic leukemia, preventive treatment to the brain usually is not needed for adults, and long-term lower-dose chemotherapy (maintenance therapy) has not been shown to improve survival.

People with acute promyelocytic leukemia can be treated with a type of vitamin A called all-trans-retinoic acid (tretinoin). Chemotherapy is frequently combined with the all-trans-retinoic acid, especially if the person has a high white blood cell count at the time of diagnosis or if the white blood cell count rises suddenly. Arsenic trioxide is also uniquely effective in this subtype of AML.