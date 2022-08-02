Stem cell transplantation is the removal of stem cells (undifferentiated cells) from a healthy person and their injection into someone who has a serious blood disorder.

Stem cells are unspecialized cells from which other more specialized cells can be derived. Stem cells may be obtained from

Blood removed from a vein

Bone marrow (bone marrow transplantation)

Blood in the umbilical cord of a baby after it is born (donated by the mother)

Blood is preferred to bone marrow as a source because the procedure is less invasive and the number (count) of blood cells returns to normal more quickly. Stem cells from umbilical cords are usually used only in children because umbilical cord blood does not contain enough stem cells to use in adults.

What Are Stem Cells?

Although stem cells in theory can become any other type of cell, in practice, stem cell transplantation is used mainly as part of the treatment for blood disorders such as leukemia, certain types of lymphoma (including Hodgkin lymphoma), aplastic anemia, thalassemia, sickle cell disease. Sometimes stem cell transplantation is used for congenital metabolic or immunodeficiency disorders (such as chronic granulomatous disease).

Stem cell transplants may also be given to people who have been treated with high doses of chemotherapy or radiation therapy for certain cancers. Such treatments destroy bone marrow, which produces stem cells. Occasionally, stem cell transplants can be used to replace bone marrow cells that are destroyed during treatment of cancers in organs, such as breast cancer or neuroblastoma (a common childhood cancer that develops from nerve tissue). Doctors are studying how to use stem cell transplantation to treat some autoimmune disorders, such as multiple sclerosis.

About 30 to 40% of people who had lymphoma and 20 to 50% of those who had leukemia are cancer-free after treatments, including stem cell transplantation. The procedure prolongs life in people with multiple myeloma. It is less effective for breast cancer.

Procedure for Stem Cell Transplantation Stem cells may be The person’s own cells (autologous transplantation)

Those of a donor (allogeneic transplantation) If people with cancer are being given their own stem cells, the cells are collected before chemotherapy or radiation therapy, which can damage stem cells. The cells are injected back into the body after the treatment. If the stem cells come from a donor, the recipient is given drugs to suppress the immune system (immunosuppressants) before stem cells are transplanted. If the stem cells are intended to replace the blood-forming cells in the recipient's bone marrow, the recipient is given a combination of drugs and radiation treatments to eliminate bone marrow cells that would keep the transplanted cells from surviving. Autologous Stem Cell Transplan... video Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy video

Stem cells from blood Stem cells from adults can be obtained from blood during an outpatient procedure. First, a few days before stem cells are obtained, the donor is given drugs that cause the bone marrow to release more stem cells into the bloodstream (called colony-stimulating factors). Then blood is removed through a catheter inserted in one arm and is circulated through a machine that removes stem cells. The rest of the blood is returned to the person through a catheter inserted in the other arm. Usually, about six 2- to 4-hour sessions over a period of several days are needed, until enough stem cells are obtained. Stem cells can be preserved for later use by freezing them. Stem cells can also be obtained from the umbilical cord of a baby after delivery and frozen for future use.

Stem cells from bone marrow For bone marrow transplantation, the donor is given a general or local anesthetic. Doctors then remove marrow from the donor’s hip bone with a syringe. Removal of bone marrow takes about 1 hour.

To recipient Stem cells are injected into the recipient’s vein over a period of 1 to 2 hours. The injected stem cells migrate to and begin to multiply in the recipient’s bones and produce blood cells.

After the stem cell transplantation After transplantation, drugs are given to prevent complications (see below). Recipients of a stem cell transplant usually remain in the hospital for 1 to 2 months. After discharge from the hospital, follow-up visits are scheduled at regular intervals. Most people need at least 1 year to recover.