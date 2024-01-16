Components of Blood

Plasma is the liquid component of blood, in which the red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets are suspended. It constitutes more than half of the blood's volume and consists mostly of water that contains dissolved salts (electrolytes) and proteins.

The major protein in plasma is albumin. Albumin helps keep fluid from leaking out of blood vessels and into tissues, and albumin binds to and carries substances such as hormones and certain medications.

Other proteins in plasma include antibodies (immunoglobulins), which actively defend the body against viruses, bacteria, fungi, and cancer cells, and clotting factors, which control bleeding.

Plasma has other functions:

It acts as a reservoir.

It helps maintain blood pressure and circulation.

It helps maintain body temperature.

In its function as a reservoir, plasma can either replenish insufficient water or absorb excess water from tissues. When body tissues need additional liquid, water from plasma is the first resource to meet that need.

Plasma prevents blood vessels from collapsing and clogging and helps maintain blood pressure and circulation throughout the body simply by filling blood vessels and flowing through them continuously.

To help regulate body temperature, plasma circulating in the blood vessels carries heat generated in core body tissues through areas that lose heat more readily, such as the arms, legs, and head.