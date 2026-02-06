Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL)

Chemotherapy is highly effective and is administered in phases:

Induction

Treatment of the brain

Consolidation and intensification

Maintenance

Induction chemotherapy is the initial phase of treatment. The goal of induction chemotherapy is to achieve remission by destroying leukemia cells so that normal cells can once again grow in the bone marrow. People may need to stay in the hospital for days or weeks, depending on how quickly the bone marrow recovers.

One of several combinations of medications is used, and doses are repeated for several days or weeks. The specific combination depends on results of the diagnostic tests. One combination consists of prednisone (a steroid, sometimes also called a glucocorticoid or corticosteroid) taken by mouth and weekly doses of vincristine (a chemotherapy medication) given with an anthracycline medication (usually daunorubicin), asparaginase, and sometimes cyclophosphamide, given intravenously. Immunotherapy (a treatment that uses a person's own immune system to kill cancer cells) and targeted therapy (medications that are directed at abnormal genes or proteins in cancer cells) can be used in some people with ALL.

Treatment of the brain usually begins during induction and may continue during all phases of treatment. Because ALL is likely to spread to the brain, treatment concentrates on treating leukemia that has spread to the brain or on preventing the spread of leukemia cells to the brain. For treatment of leukemia cells in the layers of tissue covering the brain and spinal cord (the meninges), methotrexate, cytarabine, steroids, or a combination are usually injected directly into the cerebrospinal fluid, or high doses of these medications may be given by vein (intravenously). This chemotherapy may be given in combination with radiation therapy to the brain.

The consolidation and intensification phase continues to treat bone marrow disease. Additional chemotherapy medications, or the same medications as were used during the induction phase, may be used a few times over a period of several weeks. For some people who are at high risk of relapse because of particular chromosomal changes found in their leukemia cells, stem cell transplantation is done once remission occurs.

Further maintenance chemotherapy, which usually consists of fewer medications, sometimes at lower doses, usually continues for 2 to 3 years.

Older adults with ALL may not be able to tolerate the intensive regimen used for younger people. In these people, gentler induction regimens alone (without subsequent consolidation, intensification, or maintenance) is an option. Sometimes, immunotherapy or a gentler form of stem cell transplantation may be an option in some older adults.

During all the above phases, blood and platelet transfusions may be necessary to treat anemia and to prevent bleeding, and antimicrobials may be needed to treat infections. Intravenous fluids and therapy with either allopurinol or rasburicase may also be used to help rid the body of harmful substances, such as uric acid, that are released when leukemia cells are destroyed.