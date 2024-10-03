Jennie York Law, MD
Specialities and Expertise
- Hematology, Medical Oncology
Education
- Medical School: University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD
- Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore, MD
- Fellowship: Hematology/Oncology, University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, TX
Certifications
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine - Hematology
- American Board of Internal Medicine - Medical Oncology
Select Awards, Achievements and Publications
- Top Doctor in Hematology, Baltimore magazine, 2019, 2020
- Over 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals
Manual Chapters and Commentaries