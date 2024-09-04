Continuity of Care for Older Adults

To help improve the continuity of their care, older adults and their caregivers (whether family members, people outside the family, or both) can take an active part in their care. For example, they can learn more about what can interfere with continuity, how the health care system works, and what resources (such as care managers or social workers) are available to improve continuity of care. Being familiar with their disorders and the details of their health insurance plan can also help.

Active participation begins with communication—giving and getting information (see also Making the Most of a Health Care Visit). Asking questions about a disorder, treatment, or other aspects of care is important. When older adults have special health care needs or questions, they or their family members should tell their health care professionals. For example, older adults often need help determining which medications are covered by their Medicare prescription drug plan. They also may need help learning how to prevent disorders.

People or their family members who are active participants in the person's health care can be proactive. For example, older adults, or their caregivers,can establish an ongoing relationship with at least one health care professional, usually the primary care physician, to minimize the problems created by having several health care professionals. Older adults can communicate with their primary care physician about recent changes in their condition and their medications, especially when a specialist has made a new diagnosis or changed a treatment regimen. They may need to ask one health care professional to call and talk with another to make sure that information is communicated clearly and that treatment is appropriate.

For people who have a disorder, active participation often involves following a healthy lifestyle. For example, people with high blood pressure can follow a heart-healthy diet and exercise regularly. People can also monitor their condition at home. For example, people with high blood pressure can check their blood pressure, and people with diabetes can measure the level of sugar in their blood.

Keeping a copy of their medical record can help people participate in their health care (see also Handling Medical Records). They can often obtain a copy from their primary care physician. A copy of the medical record is useful as a reference for information about current disorders, medications being taken, treatments and tests done, and payments made. This information can also help people explain a problem to other health care professionals. File boxes, binders, computer software, and internet programs have been designed for this purpose. Additionally, many doctors' offices provide secure, online portals that people can access to view their laboratory results, prescription information, and summaries of office visits.

When more than one health care professional is involved, people can keep their own records of their care, including the type and date of examinations and procedures and a list of their diagnoses (see sidebar What Should Be in a Personal Medical Record). At a minimum, people should keep a record of all medications (prescription and nonprescription) they are currently taking, plus the doses and the reason they are taking the medication. They should bring this record with them each time they visit a doctor.

When people go to a hospital or to a new health care professional, they should check with someone at the new location to make sure that their medical record has been received.

Buying all medications (prescription and nonprescription) at one pharmacy or through one mail order service and getting to know a pharmacist there are also important. Older adults can ask their pharmacist questions about the medications they are taking. They can also ask for containers that are easy to open and labels that are easy to read.