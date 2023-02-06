What is an autoimmune disorder?
Your immune system helps protect you from illness and infection. It usually attacks invading bacteria, viruses, and cancer cells. With an autoimmune disorder, your immune system makes a mistake and starts attacking parts of your own body.
What is an autoimmune disorder of connective tissue?
Connective tissue is what holds your organs together. There's some connective tissue in every organ but especially in your skin, joints, muscles, tendons, ligaments, and blood vessels.
An autoimmune disorder of connective tissue is a disease in which your immune system attacks your own connective tissue.
There are many different types of autoimmune diseases of connective tissue, including lupus, Sjögren syndrome, systemic sclerosis, and rheumatoid arthritis
These conditions often affect more than just connective tissues
What are the symptoms of an autoimmune disorder of connective tissue?
Symptoms depend on which disorder you have but can include:
Joint pain and swelling
Dry eyes
Skin rash, swelling, or lumps
Muscle aches
Fingers that get pale, tingly, and numb when you get cold (Raynaud syndrome)
How can doctors tell I have an autoimmune disorder of connective tissue?
Doctors suspect you have an autoimmune disorder of connective tissue based on your symptoms and by doing:
Blood tests
Sometimes a biopsy (taking out a small piece of tissue to look at under a microscope)
How do doctors treat an autoimmune disorder of connective tissue?
Doctors treat these disorders with:
Corticosteroids and other medicine that slow down your immune system and keep it from attacking your own tissue
If you take corticosteroids at high doses or for a long period of time, you have a higher chance of having osteoporosis