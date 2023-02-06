skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon
QUICK FACTS

Overview of Autoimmune Disorders of Connective Tissue

ByThe Manual's Editorial Staff
Reviewed/Revised Feb 2023
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION
Get the full details

What is an autoimmune disorder?

Your immune system helps protect you from illness and infection. It usually attacks invading bacteria, viruses, and cancer cells. With an autoimmune disorder, your immune system makes a mistake and starts attacking parts of your own body.

What is an autoimmune disorder of connective tissue?

Connective tissue is what holds your organs together. There's some connective tissue in every organ but especially in your skin, joints, muscles, tendons, ligaments, and blood vessels.

An autoimmune disorder of connective tissue is a disease in which your immune system attacks your own connective tissue.

What are the symptoms of an autoimmune disorder of connective tissue?

Symptoms depend on which disorder you have but can include:

  • Joint pain and swelling

  • Dry eyes

  • Skin rash, swelling, or lumps

  • Muscle aches

  • Fingers that get pale, tingly, and numb when you get cold (Raynaud syndrome)

How can doctors tell I have an autoimmune disorder of connective tissue?

Doctors suspect you have an autoimmune disorder of connective tissue based on your symptoms and by doing:

  • Blood tests

  • Sometimes a biopsy (taking out a small piece of tissue to look at under a microscope)

How do doctors treat an autoimmune disorder of connective tissue?

Doctors treat these disorders with:

  • Corticosteroids and other medicine that slow down your immune system and keep it from attacking your own tissue

If you take corticosteroids at high doses or for a long period of time, you have a higher chance of having osteoporosis

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.