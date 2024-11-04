Typically, the cartilage (pinna) of one or both ears (but not the ear lobes) becomes red, swollen, and very painful.

Cartilage in the nose is the next most common site of inflammation. The nose may become tender, and cartilage can collapse.

At the same time or later, a person can develop joint inflammation (arthritis) and pain, which may be mild or severe. Cartilage in any joint may be affected, and the knees and the cartilage that connects the ribs to the breastbone are often affected.

Relapsing Polychondritis (Ear) Image © Springer Science+Business Media

Other affected sites include the eyes, resulting in inflammation. Rarely, the cornea may develop a hole (perforation), resulting in blindness. The middle and inner ears may be affected, leading to hearing loss. The voice box (larynx), windpipe (trachea), or airways of the lungs can be affected, resulting in hoarseness, a nonproductive cough, shortness of breath, and tenderness over the Adam’s apple. Less often, the heart is involved, leading to heart murmurs and occasionally to heart failure. Rarely, the kidneys and skin are affected.

Flare-ups of inflammation and pain last days to months, subside, then recur over a period of several years. Eventually, the supporting cartilage can be damaged, resulting in floppy or cauliflower ears, a sloping saddle nose, and a hollow at the lower part of the chest (pectus excavatum). The nerve in the inner ear can be affected, causing eventual problems with balance and hearing, and eventually vision problems can occur.