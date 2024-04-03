Alopecia (Hair Loss)

Testing is usually unnecessary if a cause is identified based on the doctor's examination. For example, male-pattern or female-pattern hair loss generally requires no testing. However, if hair loss occurs in a young man with no family history of hair loss, the doctor may question him about use of anabolic steroids and other drugs.

Women who have significant hair loss and who have developed masculine characteristics (for example, deepening of the voice, excess face and body hair) may be asked whether they use prescription or illicit drugs and may undergo blood tests to measure levels of the hormones testosterone and dehydroepiandrosterone sulfate (DHEAS). If the doctor's examination detects signs of other hormonal abnormalities or other serious illness, blood tests to identify those disorders may be needed (for example, tests to measure luteinizing hormone [LH] and follicle-stimulating hormone [FSH] may be done to diagnose polycystic ovary syndrome [PCOS]). Depending on whether another disorder is suspected after a doctor's evaluation, other blood tests may be done.

The pull test helps doctors evaluate hair loss. Doctors gently pull on a bunch of hairs (about 40) on at least 3 different areas of the scalp. Doctors then count the number of hairs that come out with each pull. If more than 4 to 6 hairs in the telogen phase come out with each pull, the pull test is positive, and the person most likely has telogen effluvium.

A biopsy of the scalp skin is done if the diagnosis is not clear after a doctor's examination and other tests. A biopsy helps determine whether hair follicles are normal and can help differentiate alopecia that causes scarring (by destroying the hair follicle) from alopecia that does not. If the hair follicles are abnormal, the biopsy may indicate possible causes.

Daily hair counts can be done to quantify hair loss when the pull test is negative and it is not clear whether hair loss is actually excessive. People collect the hairs they lose while combing first thing in the morning or during shampooing in clear plastic bags daily for 14 days. The number of hairs in each bag is then recorded. Loss of more than 100 hairs a day is abnormal except after shampooing, when up to 250 hairs may be lost. Hairs may be brought in by the person for examination under a microscope.