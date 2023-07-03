Zinc deficiency can result from many conditions, including diabetes mellitus, alcohol use disorder, and use of diuretics.

People lose their appetite and hair and may feel sluggish and lose their sense of taste.

Doctors measure the zinc level in blood and urine, but these tests may not accurately determine zinc status.

Zinc supplements taken by mouth can cure the deficiency.

(See also Overview of Minerals.)

Zinc is widely distributed in the body—in bones, teeth, hair, skin, liver, muscle, white blood cells, and testes. It is a component of more than 100 enzymes, including those involved in the formation of RNA (ribonucleic acid) and DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid).

The level of zinc in the body depends on the amount of zinc consumed in the diet. Zinc is necessary for healthy skin, healing of wounds, and growth.

Much of the zinc consumed in the diet is not absorbed. A diet high in fiber and phytate (present in whole-grain bread, bran, beans, soybeans, other legumes, and nuts) reduces zinc absorption.

Many conditions can increase the risk of developing zinc deficiency. Deficiency due to a diet low in zinc is uncommon in places where people eat a balanced diet. Zinc deficiency is more common among older people who live in institutions and people who are homebound.

In acrodermatitis enteropathica, a rare hereditary disorder, zinc cannot be absorbed.

Symptoms of Zinc Deficiency Early symptoms of zinc deficiency include a loss of appetite and, in infants and children, slowed growth and development. People may lose their hair in patches. They may feel sluggish and irritable. Taste and smell may be impaired. Rashes may develop. In men, sperm production may be reduced. The body’s immune system may be impaired, and wounds may heal more slowly and less completely. If pregnant women have zinc deficiency, the baby may weigh less than expected at birth or be born prematurely. Acrodermatitis Enteropathica in a Child Image © Springer Science+Business Media In acrodermatitis enteropathica, symptoms usually appear when an affected infant is weaned. This disorder may result in diarrhea and hair loss. A rash develops around the eyes, nose, and mouth and on the buttocks. The immune system may be impaired, resulting in many infections. Infants may not grow as expected.

Diagnosis of Zinc Deficiency A doctor's evaluation

Response to zinc supplements

Blood and urine tests Doctors suspect zinc deficiency based on the person’s circumstances, symptoms, and response to zinc supplements. Blood and urine tests to measure zinc levels are also done but may not accurately determine zinc status.