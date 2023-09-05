The rash of lichen planus almost always itches, sometimes severely.

The bumps usually have angular borders and appear more purple on light skin and more brown on dark skin. When light is directed at the bumps from the side, the bumps display a distinctive sheen. New bumps may form wherever scratching or a mild skin injury occurs.

Sometimes a dark discoloration remains after the rash heals (called hyperpigmentation).

Lichen Planus Image Image courtesy of Karen McKoy, MD.

Lichen Planus (Hand) Hide Details This photo shows characteristic purple, flat-topped bumps, some of which have joined together to form larger patches, on the back of the hand of a person with lichen planus. Photo provided by Thomas Habif, MD.

Usually, the rash is evenly distributed on both sides of the body—most commonly on the torso, on the inner surfaces of the wrists, on the legs, and on the genital area. The face is less often affected. On the legs, the rash may become especially large, thick, and scaly. The rash sometimes results in patchy baldness on the scalp.

Lichen planus is not common among children.

About half of people who get lichen planus also develop it in the mouth. Lichen planus in the mouth usually results in lacy, bluish white lines and branches (called Wickham striae). This type of mouth patch often does not hurt, and the person may not know it is there. However, sometimes painful sores form in the mouth, which often interfere with eating and drinking.

Lichen Planus in the Mouth Hide Details Lichen planus in the mouth usually results in lacy, netlike pattern of white lines and branches (called Wickham striae, seen here on the sides of the tongue). Photo provided by Thomas Habif, MD.

In women, lichen planus often affects the vulva and vagina. Up to 50% of women who have lichen planus of the mouth have undiagnosed lichen planus of the vulva. In men, lichen planus commonly affects the genitals, especially the head of the penis.

Lichen planus affects the nails in up to 10% of cases. Some people may have only mild symptoms such as discoloration of the nail beds, thinning of the nails, and formation of nail ridges. Other people may completely lose their nails and have scarring from the cuticle at the base of the nail (the nail fold) to the skin under the nail (the nail bed).