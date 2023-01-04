Your wrist joint is where the 2 long bones in your forearm meet the 8 small bones at the base of your hand. A break in any of these bones can be considered a broken wrist. But doctors usually say "broken wrist" when you've:

Broken one or both of the 2 bones of your forearm

This kind of broken wrist is a very common injury. Breaks in the small wrist bones are less common.

A broken wrist is more common in older people

The bones may be pushed out of place and need to be set

Usually you'll just need a cast, but sometimes doctors do surgery

See a doctor right away if you think you have a broken wrist.