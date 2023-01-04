You can break any of the 2 or 3 tiny bones in your toes. All broken bones are considered fractures. For more information, see Overview of Broken Bones.

You usually break your toe when you stub it or drop something on it

You may have blood under your toenail

Doctors usually just tape your broken toe to the toe next to it

What causes a toe to break? Toe fractures are often caused by: A heavy object falling on your toe

Stubbing your toe by banging it against something hard like a piece of furniture or a step

What are the symptoms of a broken toe? Symptoms include: Painful, swollen toe

Discolored toenail from blood trapped underneath A fracture of the big toe is more painful, usually has more swelling and bruising, and may cause problems with walking.

How can doctors tell if my toe is broken? Doctors will examine your toe. X-rays aren't usually needed.