You can break any of the 2 or 3 tiny bones in your fingers, but fingertip injuries are most common. All broken bones are considered fractures. For more information, see Overview of Broken Bones.
You usually break your fingertip when you crush it, for example, by hitting it with a hammer
You often have blood under your fingernail
Your fingernail may fall off and then grow back crooked
Your finger may feel sensitive long after the fracture heals
Another common type of fingertip fracture is an avulsion fracture. An avulsion fracture occurs when a tendon or ligament pulls off a small piece of bone.
Avulsion Fracture of the Finger
What are the symptoms of a broken fingertip?
Common symptoms include:
Swollen, painful finger
Buildup of blood under the fingernail
Torn fingernail
How can doctors tell if my fingertip is broken?
Doctors do:
How do doctors treat a broken fingertip?
Doctors will:
Wrap your fingertip to protect it—you'll usually wear this finger covering for about 2 weeks
For an avulsion fracture, the finger is placed in a splint that holds the finger in the correct place so the avulsion fracture can heal.
Drain blood that has collected under your fingernail by making a small hole in the nail with a needle
If the fracture is severe, do surgery to put the bones back in place
If your nail is badly damaged, take the nail off and fix the tissue underneath
If your nail is badly damaged, the tissue under the nail is usually damaged too. That tissue is where the nail grows from and needs to be fixed so that your nail won't grow crooked. Doctors inject numbing medicine in your finger and take off your nail. Then they can sew up any damage under the nail.