Compartment syndrome is increased pressure from a swollen, hurt muscle that cuts off blood flow to that muscle and nearby muscles.

In some parts of your body, a tough layer of tissue wraps around a group of muscles, nerves, and blood vessels. That wrapped up bundle of tissue is called a compartment. If an injured muscle within the compartment swells up, the tough tissue may not stretch enough to allow the muscle to swell like it needs to. Instead, the swelling increases pressure within the compartment and can cut off blood flow. Without blood, the tissue in the compartment dies.