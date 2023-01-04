What is a broken heel?
You can break your heel bone, which is located at the back of your foot. All broken bones are considered fractures. For more information, see Overview of Broken Bones.
It takes a lot of force to break your heel bone
You may have knee and spine injuries along with a broken heel
Usually doctors treat you with a splint, but for a bad fracture they may do surgery
Locating the Heel Bone
The heel bone (calcaneus) is located at the back of the foot.
What causes the heel to break?
Common causes:
Falling from a height
Car crashes
Sports injuries
The heel is also at risk for stress fractures. These are tiny cracks in the bone that come from the same motion happening over and over (such as in long distance running).
What are the symptoms of a broken heel?
Symptoms include:
Foot pain
Swelling and bruising
Inability to put weight on the foot
How can doctors tell if my heel is broken?
How do doctors treat a broken heel?
Doctors will:
Have you wear a cast to hold your bone in place while it heals
Sometimes, do surgery
Have you do physical therapy to strengthen your muscles and keep your joints working
Sometimes, use a cane and a protective shoe or boot when you start walking again