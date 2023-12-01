What is an x-ray?
An x-ray is an imaging test that takes a picture of the inside of your body. It uses a low dose of x-ray radiation. X-rays show body parts according to how dense (solid) they are.
Doctors usually use x-rays to find problems in solid body parts like your bones
X-rays aren't as good as other imaging tests for showing soft body parts like muscles, ligaments, and internal organs
Doctors can combine x-rays to create motion pictures that show a body part moving, such as your heart beating
Why would I need an x-ray?
Doctors use x-rays to check for problems such as:
Broken bones (most common)
Lung problems, such as pneumonia or lung cancer
What happens during an x-ray?
Before the x-ray
You usually don't need to do anything before an x-ray.
During the x-ray
You’ll hold very still as the x-ray machine takes each picture
Each x-ray will only last for a few seconds
You usually need several x-rays of each body part so doctors can see pictures from different angles
After the x-ray
You can go back to your usual activities.
What are the risks of having x-rays?
The main risk in getting an x-ray is being exposed to radiation. Doctors try to limit the total amount of radiation you get over your lifetime. Getting too much radiation can raise your chance of getting cancer.
Most x-rays expose you to a very small amount of radiation
If you’re pregnant or could be pregnant, doctors will shield your belly from the radiation