What is a growth plate fracture?

A fracture is a broken bone.

A growth plate is the area of cartilage near the end of a bone. Growth plates are where bones grow. Only children and adolescents have growth plates, because after bones are done growing, growth plates turn into regular bone.

A growth plate fracture is a break through or across a growth plate

Cartilage is softer than bone so it breaks more easily.