Overview of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)

In inflammatory bowel diseases, the intestine (bowel) becomes inflamed, often causing recurring abdominal pain and diarrhea.

The 2 primary types of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) are

These 2 diseases have many similarities and sometimes are difficult to distinguish from each other. However, there are several differences. For example, Crohn disease can affect almost any part of the digestive tract, whereas ulcerative colitis almost always affects only the large intestine.

The cause of IBD is not known, but evidence suggests that normal intestinal bacteria inappropriately trigger an immune reaction in people with a genetic predisposition.

IBD affects people of all ages but usually begins before age 30, typically from age 14 to 24. A few people have their first attack between the ages of 50 and 70.

IBD is most common among people of Northern European and Anglo-Saxon descent. It is 2 to 4 times more common among people of Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry (those from Central or Eastern Europe) than non-Jewish White people from the same region. Both sexes are equally affected. First-degree relatives (mother, father, sister, or brother) of people with IBD have a 4- to 20-fold increased risk of developing IBD. The tendency to run in families is much higher in Crohn disease than ulcerative colitis.

Symptoms of Inflammatory Bowel Disease The symptoms of IBD vary depending on which part of the intestine is affected and whether the person has Crohn disease or ulcerative colitis. People with Crohn disease usually have chronic diarrhea and abdominal pain. People with ulcerative colitis usually have intermittent episodes of abdominal pain and bloody diarrhea. In both diseases, people with longstanding diarrhea may lose weight and become undernourished. Sometimes IBD can affect other parts of the body such as the joints, eyes, mouth, liver, gallbladder, and skin. IBD also increases the risk of cancer in areas of the intestine that are affected.