"Adaptogen" is a term for certain foods and supplements that are said to help the body cope with "stress." Stress may be psychological (in the mind), but also may be physical (in the body), and caused by infections or toxins. The concept of adaptogens originated when researchers were looking for ways to improve endurance and decrease fatigue during extreme physical activity and adverse environments. They began studying a variety of products derived from plants and foods.

Advocates later expanded possible roles for adaptogens, including improvement of energy and mood, correction of hormonal problems, stabilization of blood sugar, enhancement of memory and thought processes, slowing of aging, and numerous other beneficial things, even perhaps extending lifespan and treating cancer.

Substances often referred to as adaptogens include

Ashwagandha

Astragalus

Bacopa

Cordyceps

Eleuthero

Gotu kola



Holy basil

Maca

Reishi

Rhodiola

Schisandra

Tinospora cordifolia

