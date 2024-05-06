Cephalosporins are a subclass of antibiotics called beta-lactam antibiotics (antibiotics that have a chemical structure called a beta-lactam ring). Beta-lactam antibiotics also include carbapenems, monobactams, and penicillins.

There are several classifications or generations of cephalosporins. The different generations are effective against different types of bacteria.

Most bacteria have an outer covering (cell wall) that protects them. Like the other beta-lactam antibiotics, cephalosporins work by preventing bacteria from forming this cell wall, resulting in death of the bacteria.

Because cephalosporins are structurally similar to the penicillins, some people who have an allergic reaction to penicillins may have an allergic reaction to certain cephalosporins. A health care professional can help assess the risk of allergic cross-reactivity between specific antibiotics in people who believe they have had an allergic reaction.

