Overview of Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs)

In healthy people, urine in the bladder is sterile, which means no bacteria or other infectious organisms are present. The tube that carries urine from the bladder out of the body (urethra) contains no bacteria or too few to cause an infection. However, any part of the urinary tract can become infected. An infection anywhere along the urinary tract is called a urinary tract infection (UTI).

Organs of the Urinary Tract

UTIs are usually classified as upper or lower according to where they occur along the urinary tract, but it is sometimes difficult or impossible for doctors to make such a determination:

Lower UTIs: Infections of the bladder (cystitis)

Upper UTIs: Infections of the kidneys (pyelonephritis)

Kidney infections can occur in one or both kidneys.

UTIs can occur in children as well as in adults.

Overview of the Kidneys and Ur... video