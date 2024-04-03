Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA)

People with rheumatoid arthritis may have

Relatively mild symptoms

Occasional flare-ups with long periods of remission (in which the disease is inactive)

A severe, steadily progressive disease, which may be slow or rapid

Rheumatoid arthritis may start suddenly, with many joints becoming inflamed at the same time. More often, it starts subtly, gradually affecting different joints. Usually, the inflammation is symmetric, with joints on both sides of the body affected about equally. Rheumatoid arthritis can affect any joint, but most often the first inflamed are the small joints in the

Hands

Wrists

Fingers

Feet

Toes

Other commonly affected joints include the

Knees

Shoulders

Elbows

Ankles

Hips

Rheumatoid arthritis can also affect the neck. The lower spine and the joints at the tips of the fingers are not affected.

Early Rheumatoid Arthritis in the Hand 3D Model

The inflamed joints are usually painful and often stiff, especially just after awakening (such stiffness generally lasts for more than 60 minutes) or after prolonged inactivity. Some people feel tired and weak, especially in the early afternoon. Rheumatoid arthritis may cause a loss of appetite with weight loss and a low-grade fever.

Affected joints are often tender, warm, and enlarged because of swelling of the soft tissue lining the joint (synovitis) and sometimes fluid within the joint (synovial fluid). Joints can quickly become deformed. Joints may freeze in one position so that they cannot bend or open fully, which leads to a limited range of motion. The fingers may tend to dislocate slightly from their normal position toward the little finger on each hand, causing tendons in the fingers to slip out of place, or may develop other deformities (see swan-neck deformity and boutonnière deformity).

When the Fingers Are Abnormally Bent

Swollen wrists can pinch a nerve and result in numbness or tingling due to carpal tunnel syndrome.

Cysts, which may develop behind affected knees, can rupture, causing pain and swelling in the lower legs. Up to 30% of people with rheumatoid arthritis have hard bumps just under the skin (called rheumatoid nodules), usually near sites of pressure (such as the back of the forearm near the elbow).

Rarely, rheumatoid arthritis causes an inflammation of blood vessels (vasculitis). Vasculitis reduces the blood supply to tissues and may cause nerve damage or leg sores (ulcers). Inflammation of the membranes that cover the lungs (pleura) or of the sac surrounding the heart (pericardium) or inflammation and scarring of the lungs or heart can lead to chest pain or shortness of breath. Some people develop swollen lymph nodes (lymphadenopathy), Felty syndrome (a low white blood cell count and an enlarged spleen), Sjögren syndrome (dry mouth and eyes), thinning of the white of the eye (sclera), or red, irritated eyes caused by inflammation (episcleritis).

Rheumatoid arthritis can also affect the neck, making the bones unstable and increasing the risk of the bones putting pressure on (compressing) the spinal cord . Neck involvement is common in longstanding, active rheumatoid arthritis and usually causes headaches and pain and stiffness, sometimes with pain that radiates down the arms or legs.

People with rheumatoid arthritis are at increased risk for early coronary artery disease and bone disease, such as osteopenia and osteoporosis.