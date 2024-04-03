In its early stages, neuropathic arthropathy appears similar to osteoarthritis because the joints are stiff and fluid may accumulate in them. Pain is a common early symptom. However, because the ability to sense pain is commonly impaired, the degree of pain is often unexpectedly mild considering the amount of joint damage. Despite this, if the disorder progresses rapidly, the joint can become extremely painful. In these cases, the joint is usually swollen because of excess fluid and abnormal bone growth. It may look deformed because it has been fractured and ligaments have stretched, allowing loose pieces of bone and cartilage to slip out of place. Moving the joint may cause a coarse, grating sound because of bone fragments floating in the joint.

Different joints are affected by different underlying disorders. For example, complications of untreated syphilis affect the knee and hip, and diabetes mellitus affects the foot and ankle. Syringomyelia commonly affects the cervical (neck) spine and thus the upper limb joints, especially the elbow and shoulder.

People rarely develop a second arthritis that is caused by bacteria (see Infectious Arthritis) and may or may not have the fever or general feeling of illness (malaise) that typically occurs with infectious arthritis. Infectious arthritis is particularly likely in people with diabetes.

Structures such as blood vessels, nerves, and the spinal cord can become compressed because of bony overgrowth.