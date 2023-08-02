Overview of Exercise

There are many benefits of exercise. Exercise is one of the most effective and, when done properly, safest ways to enhance health and wellness. For example, exercise can strengthen the cardiovascular system, lower blood pressure, improve the levels of fats, cholesterol, and sugar in the blood, strengthen muscles, prevent falls, and improve mood. As a result, people may function better, live longer, and avoid many common disorders. Benefits of exercise usually far exceed the possible harms.

Still, harms are possible. Too much weight-bearing or resistance exercise can contribute to joint wear and tear, increasing the risk and severity of osteoarthritis. Also, people with certain disorders must restrict their activity. For example, people with coronary artery disease must restrict the intensity of their aerobic exercise.

Aspects of any exercise program include its

Frequency (how often)

Intensity (how hard)

Time (how long)

Type

The general principle behind all types of exercise is that your body responds to increased physical demands by becoming more capable (stronger, faster, more efficient). Different types of exercise place demands on different components of your body.

General categories of exercise include the following:

People should consult their doctor before beginning competitive sports or an exercise program (see Starting an Exercise Program) and seek information from their doctor, professionals at local fitness facilities, and/or published information from reputable sources on exercising safely and choosing the right exercise.