You can break any of the 2 or 3 tiny bones in your fingers, but fingertip injuries are most common. All broken bones are considered fractures. For more information, see Overview of Broken Bones.

You usually break your fingertip when you crush it, for example, by hitting it with a hammer

You often have blood under your fingernail

Your fingernail may fall off and then grow back crooked

Your finger may feel sensitive long after the fracture heals

Another common type of fingertip fracture is an avulsion fracture. An avulsion fracture occurs when a tendon or ligament pulls off a small piece of bone.

Avulsion Fracture of the Finger

What are the symptoms of a broken fingertip? Common symptoms include: Swollen, painful finger

Buildup of blood under the fingernail

Torn fingernail

How can doctors tell if my fingertip is broken? Doctors do: X-rays