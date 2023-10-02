Bruising and Bleeding

Doctors first ask questions about the person's symptoms and medical history. Doctors then do a physical examination. What they find during the history and physical examination sometimes suggests a cause of the bleeding or bruising, but typically tests need to be done.

warfarin, especially if the dose has recently increased, is likely due to the medication. Doctors also ask if the person has a condition that is likely to cause a problem with blood clotting, such as

People are asked about use of alcohol or intravenous (IV) drugs. Heavy alcohol use is a risk factor for liver disease, and IV drug use is a risk factor for HIV infection.

People with a family history of excessive bleeding are likely to have an inherited bleeding disorder such as hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia, hemophilia, or von Willebrand disease. However, not all people with these disorders know about a family history of the disorder.

During the physical examination, doctors check vital signs (temperature, blood pressure, and heart rate). These signs can give an early indication of serious disorders, especially low blood volume or an infection. A high heart rate together with low blood pressure suggests low blood volume due to bleeding. Fever suggests an infection.

Doctors examine the skin and mucous membranes (nose, mouth, and vagina) looking for signs of bleeding. A digital rectal examination is done to look for bleeding from the digestive tract. Doctors also look for signs, such as tenderness during movement and local swelling, that may indicate bleeding in deeper tissues. A person with bleeding inside the head may have confusion, a stiff neck, or neurologic abnormalities (such as headache, vision problems, or weakness). The sites of bleeding may offer a clue to the cause. Bleeding from superficial sites, including skin and mucous membranes, suggests a problem with platelets or blood vessels. On the other hand, bleeding into deep tissues suggests a problem with clotting.

Additional findings may help doctors narrow the cause. Accumulation of fluid in the abdomen (ascites), an enlarged spleen (splenomegaly), and yellow color of the skin and/or eyes (jaundice) suggest bleeding caused by liver disease. A woman who is pregnant or has recently delivered or a person who is in shock or has a fever, chills, and other signs of serious infection is at risk of disseminated intravascular coagulation. In children, fever and digestive upset, especially bloody diarrhea, suggest hemolytic-uremic syndrome. A rash on the legs, joint pain, and digestive upset suggest immunoglobulin─A associated vasculitis.