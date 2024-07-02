What causes easy bruising and bleeding?

A blood clot is a clump of material that your body makes to plug up a bleeding blood vessel. Blood clots are made up of things in your bloodstream, including:

Platelets (cell-like blood particles)

Special proteins called clotting factors

Problems with either platelets or clotting factors can keep your blood from clotting properly. The result is excessive bleeding or bruising.

A platelet problem can involve:

Too few platelets

Too many platelets

Platelets that don’t work correctly



Certain cancers and severe infections can cause platelet problems.

A clotting factor problem can be caused by:

Liver failure, which keeps you from making enough clotting factors

An inherited disorder such as hemophilia

Lack of vitamin K, which your liver needs to make clotting factors

Taking certain medicines, such as blood thinners

A disorder that uses up your clotting factors, such as disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC)

You may bruise easily just because your blood vessels are more fragile than usual (a condition called purpura simplex). This is common and is rarely a cause for concern if you have no other signs of excess bleeding.