Vasa previa is a problem with the blood vessels in the placenta. In vasa previa:

Some of the blood vessels don't go directly from the placenta to the umbilical cord the way they should

Instead, they're in the wrong place and go through the membranes (amniotic sac) that surround your baby

Your amniotic sac breaks open (ruptures) and amniotic fluid leaks out when labor starts—this is called having your "water break"

When your water breaks, the blood vessels that are in the wrong place can tear