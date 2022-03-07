In the United States, the most common types of epidemic encephalitis are caused by one of the following:

Enteroviruses (which more often cause meningitis)

Arboviruses

Arboviruses are viruses transmitted to people through the bites of arthropods, usually mosquitoes, fleas, or ticks. (Arbovirus is short for arthropod-borne virus.) The viruses are transmitted to arthropods when arthropods bite infected animals or people. Many species of domestic animals and birds carry these viruses.

Epidemics occur in people only periodically—when the population of mosquitoes or infected animals increases. Epidemics tend to occur when arthropods are biting—for mosquitoes and ticks, usually during warm weather. Infection spreads from arthropod to person, not from person to person.

Many arboviruses can cause encephalitis. The different types of encephalitis that result are usually named for the place the virus was discovered or the animal species that typically carries it.

In the United States, mosquitoes spread several types of encephalitis, including the following:

La Crosse encephalitis is caused by the La Crosse virus (also called California virus). It is most common in the Midwest but can occur anywhere in the country. This encephalitis accounts for most cases in children. Many cases are mild and undiagnosed. Fewer than 1% of infected people die from it.

Eastern equine encephalitis occurs predominantly in the eastern United States. A few cases have occurred in the Great Lakes region. Eastern equine encephalitis affects mainly young children and people older than 55. In children younger than 1 year, it can cause severe symptoms and permanent nerve or brain damage. Over half of infected people die.

West Nile encephalitis, once present only in Europe and Africa, first appeared in the New York City area in 1999. It has spread throughout the United States. Several species of birds can be infected with the virus when they are bitten by an infected mosquito. This encephalitis affects mainly older people. This virus also causes a milder infection called West Nile fever, which is much more common. West Nile encephalitis develops in fewer than 1% of people who develop West Nile fever. About 9% of people with West Nile encephalitis die. However, those who have only West Nile fever usually recover fully.

St. Louis encephalitis occurs mostly in urban areas of central and southeastern states of the United States but also in western states. Infection is more common in the summer and is more likely to affect the brain in older people. Epidemics once occurred about every 10 years but are now rare.

Western equine encephalitis can occur throughout the United States but, for unknown reasons, has largely disappeared since 1988. It can affect all age groups but is more severe and more likely to affect the brain in children younger than 1 year.

A few types of encephalitis are spread by ticks. They include

Tick-borne encephalitis occurs in Northern Asia, Russia, and Europe. The infection usually causes a mild flu-like illness that clears up within a few days, but some people, usually those age 50 or older, develop more severe symptoms. Because many cases occur in Europe and Russia, a vaccine is available there.

Powassan virus infection occurs mainly in Canada and in the Great Lakes region and northeastern United States. Powassan virus has also caused cases of encephalitis in Russia. The virus is similar to the one that causes tick-borne encephalitis in Europe. Powassan virus infection usually causes mild or no symptoms. However, the infection can also cause severe encephalitis with headache, vomiting, seizures, loss of coordination, speech problems, or coma. About 10% of people with severe encephalitis die. Powassan virus is spread by the deer tick, which also transmits Lyme disease. In Lyme disease, the tick must be attached for 24 to 48 hours to spread disease. In contrast, Powassan virus infection may be transmitted if an infected tick is attached for as little as 15 minutes. The vaccine that is effective against tick-borne encephalitis in Europe and Russia is not effective against the Powassan virus.

Colorado tick fever occurs in areas of western United States and Canada that are 4,000 to 10,000 feet above sea level. Colorado tick fever causes a flu-like illness. Occasionally, people with Colorado tick fever develop meningitis or encephalitis. Colorado tick fever rarely causes death. It is rarely transmitted by blood transfusion.

Several viruses that cause encephalitis were once present in only a few parts of the world but now are spreading, probably because travel has increased. These viruses include

Chikungunya virus

Japanese encephalitis virus

Venezuelan equine encephalitis

Zika virus

All are spread by mosquitoes.

The Chikungunya virus was first identified in Africa but has spread to Southeast Asia, India, China, some parts of Europe, the Caribbean, and Central, South, and North America. Most people with chikungunya disease feel better within a week. However, chikungunya disease can lead to severe encephalitis and even death, especially in infants and people over age 65.

The Japanese encephalitis virus is a common cause of encephalitis in Asia and the western Pacific. In the United States, Japanese encephalitis occurs only in travelers who acquired the virus in areas of the world where the virus is common.

Venezuelan equine encephalitis occurs mainly in parts in South and Central America. The Venezuelan equine encephalitis virus caused an epidemic of encephalitis in Texas in 1971 but now rarely causes encephalitis in the United States. It occurs mainly in travelers returning from areas where the virus is common.

The Zika virus was first identified in the Zika Forest of Uganda, then spread to the South Pacific islands, then South America, Central America, the Caribbean, Mexico, and Florida. Zika infection may cause fever, joint and muscle aches, headache, and a red, bumpy rash. Having Zika virus infection during pregnancy can cause microcephaly and severe brain damage in the baby.