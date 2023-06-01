Overview of Enterovirus Infections

The body's immune defenses stop many enterovirus infections, and the result is few or no symptoms. Some people develop upper respiratory symptoms that resemble a common cold. A few people develop viral pneumonia.

Sometimes enteroviruses survive immune defenses and spread into the bloodstream, resulting in fever, headache, sore throat, and, at times, vomiting and diarrhea. People often refer to such illnesses as the "summer flu," although only infection with the influenza virus (which is not an enterovirus) actually causes the flu (influenza).

Some strains of enterovirus also cause a generalized, nonitchy rash on the skin or sores inside the mouth. This type of illness is by far the most common enteroviral infection. Rarely, an enterovirus progresses from this stage to attack a particular organ. The virus can attack many different organs, and the symptoms and severity of disease depend on the specific organ infected.