What causes a tremor?

Tremors can be normal or abnormal. Many disorders can cause tremors.

Tremors can happen when you:

Simply hold your hand outstretched—some small degree of movement is normal

Feel stressed, worried, or tired

Stop drinking alcohol

Stop taking certain medicines, such as opioids and benzodiazepines

cocaine



More serious causes of tremors are:

Nervous system problems, which often run in families (called essential tremors)

Parkinson disease, which usually cause tremors at rest

Stroke

Multiple sclerosis

Problems in a part of your brain called the cerebellum

Tremors that happen for example, when you reach for something with your hand, are called intention tremors. This type of tremor may happen with a stroke, multiple sclerosis, or other brain problems.