What are the symptoms of MS?

Because MS attacks different nerves, symptoms are different for different people. And the pattern of how symptoms come and go is different.

Usually, MS symptoms appear suddenly (called a flare) and then go away (called remission). Usually, you're in good health between flares. Most people have flares only every year or two, but you may have more. Each flare may affect a different part of your body. Flares can last a few days to a few months.

As time goes on, your symptoms may not go away completely between flares. In some people, symptoms never go away. Whatever your symptom pattern is, MS tends to slowly get worse.

Common early symptoms of MS include:

Tingling or numbness in parts of your arms, legs, chest, back, or face

Weakness, clumsiness, or stiffness in your arms or legs

Blind spots, blurry vision, or pain when moving one eye

Other early symptoms include:

Double vision (seeing two of one thing)

Sudden burning or electric shock-like pains down your back, legs, or arm that may come on their own, when something touches you, or when you bend your neck

Later symptoms of MS may include:

Shaky, irregular movements

Being unable to move a part or all of your body

Painful muscle cramps and muscle weakness

Balance and walking difficulty

Feeling tired and weak

Slow, slurred speech

Depression or mood swings

Difficulty thinking, remembering things, paying attention, or making decisions

Dizziness

Problems controlling urination (peeing) or bowel movements (pooping)

Symptoms may become worse if you're hot, such as on a hot day or during a fever.